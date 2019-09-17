© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Lives Matter Are Almost GONE In Toronto
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • September 17, 2019
Black lives matter has been nothing but a nuisance in Toronto since 2016 and they have received all kinds of funding from private companies who work with the UNIFOR Union.
Well as I predicted in 2016 they are now pretty much out of all public squares and you hear nothing from many more because they've lost their funding due to their extremist views and their extreme racism. In this video I show all of you the first meeting between me and a big tough second-in-command of Toronto is black lives matter whose name is Walied Khogali. I think you'll enjoy this one!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Well as I predicted in 2016 they are now pretty much out of all public squares and you hear nothing from many more because they've lost their funding due to their extremist views and their extreme racism. In this video I show all of you the first meeting between me and a big tough second-in-command of Toronto is black lives matter whose name is Walied Khogali. I think you'll enjoy this one!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.