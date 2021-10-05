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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Prophetic Brainstorming - What's Up Prof? 84
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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10835 views • October 05, 2021
In Episode 84 we do some prophetic brainstorming.The Remnant church have a commission to give the three angel's messages of Revelation to the world. That does not mean that within the church there won't be tares, but still the church is the apple of God's eye. Therefore it is paramount that we put the current events happening in the world and in the church, into the prophetic picture.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Conspiracy Theories?, Depopulation, UFO's –
What's Up Prof? 24
https://youtu.be/1cGOmXBl-PU

Dark Clouds Over Elberton – The True Story Of The Georgia Guidestones
http://adullam-films.com/product/dark-clouds-dark-clouds-over-elberton-the-true-story-of-the-georgia-guidestone-dvd/

SOP Quotes:

Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 72.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=COL+72.3&;suggestion=0

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 9 (1894) - Lt 30, 1894
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Lt+30%2C+1894&;suggestion=0

Maranatha, p. 204.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+204.3&;suggestion=0

The Review and Herald August 1, 1899, Art. A, paragraph 9
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+August+1%2C+1899&;suggestion=0

The Faith I Live By, p. 305.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FLB+305.4&;suggestion=0

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 55.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+55.1&;suggestion=0

The Desire of Ages, p. 435.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=da+435&;suggestion=0

Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 577.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=1T+577.2&;suggestion=0

Last Day Events, p. 180.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+180.4&;suggestion=0

Special Testimony to the Brethren in Battle Creek, p. 10.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=PH156+10.3&;suggestion=0

Sermons and Talks, vol. 2, p. 141.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2SAT+141.7&;suggestion=0

Testimonies for the Church, vol. 6, p. 327.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=6t+327&;suggestion=0

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899) - Lt 82, 1899, par.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=lt+82+1899&;suggestion=0

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 9 (1894) - Lt 30, 1894
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Lt+30%2C+1894&;suggestion=0

The Signs of the Times February 19, 1894, paragraph 8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ST+February+19%2C+1894&;suggestion=0

The Great Controversy, p. 234.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC+234.2&;suggestion=0

Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 486
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=1t+486&;suggestion=0

Counsels on Health, p. 533
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ch+533&;suggestion=0

Testimonies for the Church, vol. 6, p. 378.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=6t+378&;suggestion=0

The Review and Herald March 11, 1880, paragraph 15
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+March+11%2C+1880&;suggestion=0

Healthful Living, p. 264.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HL+264.4&;suggestion=0

News Articles:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1889%E2%80%931890_pandemic

http://lvts.fr/Pages_html/Encyclopedies/FundamentalImmunology/ramiCOMMAND=applyStylesheet(interface.xsl,[email protected])&p_userid=pau.html

http://www.deceptioninthechurch.com/3-5.htm

https://biblehub.com/commentaries/daniel/11-38.htm

https://vaxopedia.org/2018/04/04/the-catholic-church-and-vaccines/

https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33682878

https://vaticanassassins.org/2010/11/19/blaming-the-jew-magician-eliphas-levi-occult-jesuit-alphonse-l-constant-1848/

https://www.quora.com/Why-does-the-Paul-VI-Audience-Hall-in-Rome-Vatican-City-look-like-a-serpent-And-what-does-this-say-about-the-intentions-of-the-Catholic-Church

https://visitvatican.info/statue-resurrection-vatican/

https://www.ncronline.org/news/coronavirus/papal-vaccine-campaigns-offered-punishments-rewards-200-years-ago

https://www.scross.co.za/2021/05/200-years-ago-papal-vaccine-campaigns-offered-punishments-and-rewards/

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/08/18/1028740057/in-a-message-to-americans-pope-francis-says-getting-vaccinated-is-an-act-of-love

https://www.georgetown.edu/news/action-required-for-students-submit-vaccination-documentation/

https://www.ncronline.org/news/accountability/catholic-university-presidents-covid-19-urge-all-get-vaccinated

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/249038/vatican-requires-vaccine-pass-for-visitors-employees

https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2021/09/11/210911f.html

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2021/08/11/pope-francis-audience-paul-galatians-law-commandments-241200

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2021/06/23/pope-francis-general-audience-galatians-christians-community-240914

https://www.g20interfaith.org/italy-2021/
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