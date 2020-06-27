Part One: The Pandemic Illusion

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In which I provide statistical data that the covid-19 pandemic is a political disease and not a biological one, which is why more than 80% of all covid-19 infections and more than 90% of all covid-19 deaths have occurred in the G20 nations.