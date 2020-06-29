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ANTIFA, The Riot's, Violence, & The SJW Takeover Of America...
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47 views • June 29, 2020
In this video we go into detail regarding the recent riots, looting, spikes in violence, etc that are revolving around the unfortunate murder of George Floyd. Always remember that the truth is more often than not - the exact opposite of what the media is telling you. They want you to react to hateful events in an emotional, non logical manner. Calm down and question everything. It is the only way to uncover the truth...
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Bookmark and save my official website : http://www.SacredHealingTools.com
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