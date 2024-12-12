BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHERE IS HUNTERS "PARDON" PAPERWORK? D.O.J. SAID THEY "HAVN'T SEEN ANY PAPERWORK TO MAKE IT OFFICIAL"? LOL
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 4 months ago

So I made this a week ago but according to the chatter, the paperwork for Hunters "pardon" hadn't shown up yet and to my knowledge, it still hasn't. Has anyone kept up with this? And it begs a couple questions:

1. Does Joe actually have the qualifications to pardon Hunter?Is there a problem here?

2. Is his cabinet all lacking "Oaths of Office" and having fudged paperwork becuz they actually, officially work for someone other than the US people? Such as WEF or the like? 

It begs the question... "Can we take a peek Joe, at thet paperwork to make sure you're actually capable of pardoning ANYONE? And the DOJ would e the FIRST ones to get that paperwork. Why, as of a few days later then, that they still didn't have it? And what's the status now? Anybody got anything on this? 

Hit meeeeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
constitutioncriminalsusabidenpandemicsurvivepardonfaminehunterprepare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy