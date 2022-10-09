CRIMEAN BRIDGE

Exactly four years ago on May 15th in 2018 the Crimean Bridge was finished.

It connected Crimea with South Russia . It is 18 km/11 miles long.

This beautiful project was always a source of Ukrainian regime's fury.

They started moving through the stages of grief. Kiev started with denial and claimed the bridge was just a gossip and it was not being built.

After a while the bridge was hard to hide from the view, they got really furious and forcasted it would collapse any time.

At this "anger stage" the process clearly got stuck. Kiev really promised to bomb the bridge this May 9th.

Kiev officials need to admit that they are depressed and move to the final "acceptance stage".

BTW Ukraine has not built a single bridge during the 30 years of its miserable independent existence, but sure ruined many of them by doing no maintenance.

Felt a sudden desire to to repost the slide show. The show is over, the bridge is back to work.

They have been aiming at it for years now seeing it as something symbolic like public execution.

It is scary to imagine that there are so many sick people suffering from delusion and hatred from their own imagination. It is truly scary they are encouraged and paid. Like any hatred act it is short legged. What was achieved? A truck on fire, a dead family in a Cadillac, a repair crew working at night? A lot of brave and strong people fixing something something so very disturbed and irrational done by some people that have never built anything, nor planned to. This was very silly and long expected.

The NS 2 was supposed to avoid these gang robbing everyone and deliver cheap gas to Germany.

- No, this was not allowed. It had to be blown up. Everything my country builds for humanity is not allowed hah? Good thing we are not asking.

These forces that act against humanity will be destroyed.