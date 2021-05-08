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Former Pfizer VP, Dr. Mike Yeadon gives dire warning, MUST SEE - more at VaccineProbe.com
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4527 views • May 08, 2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon, degree in biochemistry/toxicology, research based PhD in respiratory pharmacology, 32 years in big pharma, 10 years biotechnology, Pfizer V.P. and chief scientist allergy & respiratory research. Fervently against unsafe medicines, refutes the misinformation and uncovers all areas of the virus and "vaccine" that you won't see anywhere in the media.
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