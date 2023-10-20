Job 28-31 Satan's wiles are the difference between the Bibles interpreted by God or of men.

The wiles/lies of Satan he utilizes to steal our peace as the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4 are his claims to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, and as the antichrist, he claims Christ is not God in the flesh, so he can't have all authority. Twice humanity will transition from Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men to the kingdom of God with 43 years of Christian spiritual warfare. Only twice can Christians put on the full armor of God and wield the Sword of the Spirit against the wiles of Satan for 43 years, the last days or end times of Satan's rule over men. Christians did for 43 years of Christian spiritual warfare Eph. 6 against the wiles of Satan for the first apocalypse, the first revelation, the first appearing or the first coming of the ways of God, and now after 1680 years of apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3, the second coming of the ways of the Lord, where Christ will resume His reign in about 2066. Only for about 1,100 years, divided into two ages, does humanity have the wisdom from above Dan. 12:4 and understand Job's rebuke from the Lord out of the hurricane in these last days. 806-216-1161, [email protected] https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/ https://thewatchman.substack.com/ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

