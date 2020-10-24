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Geo-engineering the ocean and calling it -- Anti-global warming clouds. 😩 🤮 CAUTION WATCHING THIS AS THIS AS IT'S DODGY MAINSTREAM SCIENCE.
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302 views • October 24, 2020
We call this bunker fuel - aka - ship tracks. Mainstream science calls it cloud brightening and solar remediation but it's really chemtrails of the ocean that fill the sky with chemical filth, block out the sun and kill marine life. It doesn't do a lot for the land and life trying to survive there also..
"Scientists attempt to combat global warming by manipulating cloud cover. Fascinating atmospheric experiment from BBC science show 'Five Ways to Save the World"
Yeah right .. !!
Alex Hammer..
"Scientists attempt to combat global warming by manipulating cloud cover. Fascinating atmospheric experiment from BBC science show 'Five Ways to Save the World"
Yeah right .. !!
Alex Hammer..
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