The Fire of Initiation of Unity and True Service to Others: Guardian Service to Earth

A level of further awakening codes have been activated, did you feel them, too?





A Sacred Fire of Unity and True Service to Others…





GodSource, and all the Awakening Energies, are activating codes from within to help us create and activate to do what we are here to do, and to show up in service.





As the old matrix and falsities crumble, the next paradigm is yet to be built… by those of us called to forge a new world! It’s the perfect time for us to connect, and to become stronger and more resilient. It’s a next-level True Service to Others aspect that reveals our humanity once again.





This video provides clarity on the powerful and wonderful timeline that we're traversing and digging into the cosmic/awakening energies that have been happening in recent weeks and how some of us may feel during all of this shifting and changing. A Sacred Fire of the internal flame of Unity that has always been inside awaiting the right time to be unlocked....





00:00 Introduction to the Ring of Fire Annular Eclipse

00:29 Sacred Fire of Initiation

01:41 Personal Reflections on October's Energies

03:15 The Awakening of Albion

04:06 Sacred Towers and Dragon Nodes

06:48 Cosmic Energies and the Ring of Fire

09:43 The Impact of Solar Flares

13:19 Guardian Codes and Unity

22:00 Embodying Nature's Wisdom

23:18 Invitation to Workshops and Conclusion





#awakeningconsciousness #spiritiualawakening #spiritualgrowth #consciouscommunity #ascensionprocess #newparadigm #collectiveawakening #lightworker

__________

