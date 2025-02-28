Chasiv Yar direction today remains one of the most tense. Russian troops are fighting fierce battles in the urban area and are gradually pushing the enemy out of the city.



In the central section, the AFU prevented Russian units from passing through the Stupochki 2 tract for several months. They relied on a network of fortifications in the area of an underground bunker near the “Chasovoyarets” recreation area.



Nevertheless, in January-February, the Russian Armed Forces managed to open up the enemy's defenses and completely clear the site. Already soon Russian troops will be able to deploy an offensive towards the urban development, which will complicate the situation of the enemy garrison.



🔻 More about the situation in the Chasiv Yar direction:



▪️ As the year began, the RF Armed Forces launched an offensive to the north of Chasov Yar. Attack aircraft were advancing to the Severny and Tenth neighborhoods, destroying AFU defense nodes with the help of TM-62s, UAVs and with air support.



By January 21, the Russian forces had completely reached the outskirts of the Zapadny microdistrict, clearing the entire area north of the railroad tracks of the enemy.



▪️ In parallel, assault groups attacked the southern part of the city. Eventually, the Russian Armed Forces managed to break through to the Block-9 mine and the Stupochki 2 tract, cutting the AFU grouping.



Ukrainian unites conducted several counterattacks and managed to achieve partial success in the area of the tract.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces then launched an operation to physically destroy the enemy fortifications in this area. In the end, the bunker was seriously damaged, and the AFU units, left without a defense node, were pushed back from the tract.



📍 It should be understood that the battle for Chasiv Yar is not over yet. Russian troops will have to storm the western and southern parts of the city (as practice shows, this is not a quick matter).



Therefore, for the time being, plans for an offensive on Kostyantynivka will have to be postponed. Dzerzhinsk still remains on the flank of the Russian Armed Forces, where fierce counter-battles are taking place.



