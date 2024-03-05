Clive Palmer's Speech - Covid Vaccines & Effects Tour - Sydney, Australia 2023

United Australia Party Chairman Clive Palmer's rousing, passionate speech full of uncomfortable truths and cold hard facts, brought to a close the the Australian Covid-19 Vaccine Conferences. These memorable sold-out events, held on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and Sydney, aimed a spotlight at the lies, propaganda and cover-ups surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines, the dangers of which are now even being reported in mainstream media. Clive Palmer's address to a full International Convention Centre in Sydney cannot be missed.