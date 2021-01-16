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AMANDA VOLLMER IS BACK AND CANT BELIEVE PEOPLE ARE STILL LISTENING TO THE COVID-19 LIE (MUST WATCH)
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812 views • January 16, 2021
The Beautiful and Wise Dr. Amanda Vollmer Returns and Tells People to Ignore Government as Covid 19 Is a Lie and They Have Lost All Legitimacy to 'govern' Over the People Anymore. Another Gem From Amanda Vollmer. This Is One of the Best Videos You Will Hear on This Scam-demic Bullshit Lie.
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