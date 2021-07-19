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Is Believing in Creation Racist?
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1 view • July 19, 2021
Scientific American published an article titled, "Denial of Evolution Is a Form of White Supremacy." Is that true? Does this article seem to be part of an effort to push people away from the Bible? Is evolution scientific or impossible? Did a Noble prize winner admit that "spontaneous generation of a living organism is impossible"? Are the biblical stories factual? Can you prove Creation vs. evolution? Are there proofs of Creation and that Jesus is the Messiah that people can check out? Are there warnings in the Bible about those who despise His word? Dr. Thiel goes over these matters and more.
An article of related interest is available titled "SA: Denial of Evolution Is a Form of White Supremacy; COGwriter: Acceptance of evolution is a denial of science" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/sa-denial-of-evolution-is-a-form-of-white-supremacy-cogwriter-acceptance-of-evolution-is-a-denial-of-science/
Two free books offered are available online:
"Is God’s Existence Logical?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf
"Proof Jesus is the Messiah" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/ProofJesusistheMessiah.pdf
An article of related interest is available titled "SA: Denial of Evolution Is a Form of White Supremacy; COGwriter: Acceptance of evolution is a denial of science" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/sa-denial-of-evolution-is-a-form-of-white-supremacy-cogwriter-acceptance-of-evolution-is-a-denial-of-science/
Two free books offered are available online:
"Is God’s Existence Logical?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf
"Proof Jesus is the Messiah" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/ProofJesusistheMessiah.pdf
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