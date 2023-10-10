Create New Account
Denis Rancourt | Vaccine Deaths in the Southern Hemisphere: JermWarfare
Uploaded: September 26, 2023
Courtesy: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2

“A new paper by Denis Rancourt and colleagues looks at Covid™ vaccine-related deaths in 17 countries in the southern hemisphere. These countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and South Africa, among others.”

—-

👉Denis Rancourt | No Evidence of a Pandemic
https://odysee.com/@ReluctantMystic:7/no_evidence_ofa_pandemic_DenisRancourt:b

👉Denis Rancourt | All Cause Mortality - No Viral Outbreak
https://odysee.com/@ReluctantMystic:7/All-cause-mortality-data-strongly-suggests-no-viral-outbreak-in-2020:d

👉Denis Rancourt | High Resistance, Low Noise Information Brief: JJ Couey (CHD)
https://odysee.com/@ReluctantMystic:7/Denis-Rancourt-LIVE-Gigaohm-Biological:5

👉Denis Rancourt | Global Climate Change Agenda: JermWarfare
https://odysee.com/@ReluctantMystic:7/Denis_Rancourt_JermWarfare_climatehoax:4

👉Denis Rancourt’s essay, “Global Warming: Truth or Dare?”
http://activistteacher.blogspot.com/2007/02/global-warming-truth-or-dare.html

👉His essay, “Climate Stupidity and Human Survival”:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2015/05/climate-stupidity-and-human-survival/

👉LINKS to Denis Rancourt articles and interviews about COVID-19 and face masks: http://activistteacher.blogspot.com/2020/07/links-to-denis-rancourt-articles-and.html

👉Master List of Denis’ Links: http://activistteacher.blogspot.ca/2017/02/links-to-denis-rancourts-web-pages.html

--

Keywords
crimeargentinaaustraliadeathsbrazilbioweaponsouth africasouthern hemisphereboostercovid vaccinekill shotdoctors-for-covid-ethicsdenis-rancourtcovid-killshots

