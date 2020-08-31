What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #209

Date: 2019-05-19Topics: Awakening Your Local Maven, Mark will be a featured speaker at Anarchadelphia 2019, Mark's documentary "Mark Passio & The Science Of Natural Law" will premiere at Anarchadelphia 2019, What is a Maven?, Malcolm Gladwell's book "The Tipping Point," Mavens as trusted individuals, Mavens as teachers and information gatherers, types of social influencers, Locating and awakening the maven of your social group, using mavens to promote social and behavioral changes, social media influencers, personal sacrifice to speak truth, Alex Jones' interview with Soph, Courage to speak unapologetically, the Maven Effect, Opinion Leadership, the Two-Step Flow of Communication, the Five-To-One Ratio for Maven-Influencing, breaking through the Poison Signal and propaganda from other sources to reach the Maven, Soviet and Chinese styles of Censorship active in the United States, Technological Competence in the Truth/Freedom community, Perseverance and Will in influencing Mavens and learning new Technology, Courage to create positive Change, Monopoly on information dissemination through technology by Google, Apple & Facebook, Social Media's destruction of the public's learning curve with technology, the near-future 'How To Become The New Media' technology class, the Domino Effect, the allegorical Unbreakable trilogy, Suppression of the personal power of the Individual, the ability to influence others that One Human Being can have, people who act as Connectors or Networkers for others, subverting internet censorship, Technologies of the future, Photonic Computing, becoming a content creator, the Digital Town Square, Human behavioral change on a mass scale is still possible, people holding themselves back because of the Fear of what others think of them, the personal moral responsibility to pass on knowledge, Beginning The Great Work, cultural differences in information dissemination, religion mandating that their followers obey government, the Dark Night of the Soul, spiritual fortitude and revelation, the power of the statement “I was wrong”, Synchromystic Numbers, Gematria, 11;11 as the "Light-Worker’s Call," Fake Ass Christians, Owen Benjamin as a potential Maven, Henrick Palmgren turning to White Nationalism, not taking money from the Tech Giants, people in France jailed for political cartoons, continued censorship will be a trigger for a hot war, removing the supporters of censorship and control, Rights protected in the USA through Gun Ownership, the Moral and Philosophical War against Authorianism, Influencing the Influencers to awakening in Consciousness.Mark Passio's web site:Donate directly:Donation Gifts:Social Media: