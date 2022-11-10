REPUBLICANS SUCK! Election rigging and Republican under performance!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
November 9, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident, Dalton Clodfelter digest the recent midterm results and how he views the Republican Party without President Trump. Is he hopeful? Find out!
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