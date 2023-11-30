Kamala Harris mocked for ‘word salad’ while trying to defend Joe Biden’s age

Sky News host Chris Kenny has mocked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her “word salad” while trying to defend Joe Biden’s age. There has been a particular focus on the decline of the President’s mental fitness at the age of 10. Ms Harris tried to argue that age is more than a “chronological fact”. “Not only is he absolutely authoritative in rooms around the globe but in the Oval Office, meeting with members of Congress, meeting with leaders in industry, meeting with community leaders I will tell you that he is in front of, often, everyone in the room in terms of thinking about how we can resolve issues, negotiate in a way that is about concession where necessary but for the sake of accomplishment and actual work,” Ms Harris said. Mr Kenny said he couldn’t understand where the Vice President was going with her speech as she tried to defend the “doddering” President. “We all know how bad Joe Biden is but we know what his excuse is – it’s his dementia, his age and his dementia,” he said. “What’s Kamala Harris’ excuse?”





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates













Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



