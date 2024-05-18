Mike Adams spins LED light toys POI at the Exit and Build Land Summit for LIVE audience

At the recent Exit and Build Land Summit in Texas, Mike Adams gave the audience a live demonstration of LED light toys POI spinning, which paints the air with persisted patterns and images. The effect is far stronger in person, viewing with the human retina. Through digital cameras, the full effect cannot be seen. Music track "Emotional Dubstep" by AmoebaCrew. LED light toys via LightToys.cz.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.