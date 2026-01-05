NO MORE RULES: Trump's Venezuela Raid Shatters the Global Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. just launched a daring military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro — and the world is reeling.President Trump calls it the "Donroe Doctrine" in action. Critics call it the end of the rules-based international order. On this explosive Sunday, world leaders from Brazil to China are condemning the raid as a dangerous precedent, while Rubio insists it's targeted law enforcement, not occupation.Is this the moment the post-WWII global system finally breaks?
Are we entering an era where might makes right — and no more rules apply?Tonight on Maverick News:Full breakdown of Operation Absolute Resolve and Maduro's capture
Trump's Mar-a-Lago press conference and the birth of the "Donroe Doctrine"
Marco Rubio's Sunday show damage control
Global backlash: UN, Latin America, Russia, and China's furious reactions
What happens next in Venezuela — and what it means for the world