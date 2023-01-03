Will I have to do alcohol classes - DUI Law Firm Denver

Generally speaking, the answer is YES. The amount of alcohol classes that you will need to do is dependent if you are a repeat offender or not and whether your BAC results where above or below a .15. If it is your first DUI and your BAC is below .15 you will have to do 24 hours of level two alcohol classes and 48 hours of level two therapy. If it is your first DUI and your above .15 you will have to do a 24 hours of level two alcohol classes and 52 hours of level two therapy. For DUI's when you have priors, you will be required to do significantly more hours of acohol classes. If your BAC is below .15 you will need to complete 24 hours of level two alcohol classes and 68 hours of level two therapy. And if the BAC is above .15 you will need to complete 24 hours of level two alcohol classes and 86 hours of level two therapy.





