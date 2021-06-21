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Pfizer data REVEAL - Where do the lipid nanoparticles collect?
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71 views • June 21, 2021
From DarkHorse Podcast Clips
Spike protein collects in ovaries and bone marrow according to Pfizer data from Japan. Clip from DarkHorse podcast. Full livestream CENSORED on YouTube
Join us on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f
https://odysee.com/@DarkHorsePodcastC...
Full livestream here:
Odysee for backup: https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/h...
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.
Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.
Bret talks to Robert and Steve about the pandemic, treatment and the COVID vaccines.
Steve's paper on COVID vaccine reactions: https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-...
Steve's Twitter: https://twitter.com/stkirsch
COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund: https://www.treatearly.org/team/steve...
Dr. Malone's website: https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vacci...
Robert's LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rwmalonemd
Robert's Twitter: https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD
Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstei
https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein
Spike protein collects in ovaries and bone marrow according to Pfizer data from Japan. Clip from DarkHorse podcast. Full livestream CENSORED on YouTube
Join us on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f
https://odysee.com/@DarkHorsePodcastC...
Full livestream here:
Odysee for backup: https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/h...
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.
Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.
Bret talks to Robert and Steve about the pandemic, treatment and the COVID vaccines.
Steve's paper on COVID vaccine reactions: https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-...
Steve's Twitter: https://twitter.com/stkirsch
COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund: https://www.treatearly.org/team/steve...
Dr. Malone's website: https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vacci...
Robert's LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rwmalonemd
Robert's Twitter: https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD
Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstei
https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein
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