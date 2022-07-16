It's Black & White - July 16, 2022

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How do we know who to trust?
How do you know your thought are your own?
Who is being harmed and why?
Other Links:What is going on?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ab2A02JB2uKC/
They are spraying us
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Enat69UupI8P/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HdYaJK8iqYsM/
We will fight them soon
https://www.brighteon.com/bfaf2787-d0a2-4362-98d0-7137243866ca
HAARP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0fNTqwzaBNRq/
Belly of the Beast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TvY8nAW3BBhX/