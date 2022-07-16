It's Black & White - July 16, 2022

How do we know who to trust?

How do you know your thought are your own?

Who is being harmed and why?

Other Links:What is going on?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ab2A02JB2uKC/





They are spraying us

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Enat69UupI8P/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HdYaJK8iqYsM/





We will fight them soon

https://www.brighteon.com/bfaf2787-d0a2-4362-98d0-7137243866ca





HAARP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0fNTqwzaBNRq/





Belly of the Beast

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TvY8nAW3BBhX/