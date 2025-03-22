Violent Raid on Tell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation army stormed the village of Tell, southwest of Nablus city in the northern West Bank, and fired live ammunition at buildings and residents, resulting in moderate injuries to a young man. They also arrested five young men from the village.
Interview: No'man Ramadan, Head of the Tell Village Council
Reporting: fairs odeh
Filmed: 20/02/2025
