Catherine Austin Fitts describes the Covid era as a "financial coup"—designed to transfer economic power to large corporations by deliberately bankrupting small businesses while large retailers were allowed to stay open.

"What you do is you shut down the small businesses and small farms, you leave the publicly traded companies open... and then they're in a position to consolidate the market share of the small businesses and buy up assets cheap."

"It's an incredible way to pick up market share because you don't have to buy it or compete for it. You just shut them down."

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

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