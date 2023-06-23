Create New Account
Syn Bio BYTES - Synth Esis
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published Friday

What does the word synthesis really mean? Do you see the word Synth embedded? What is a Synth? How does one go from the original design to a synthetic entity. Some of these questions are answered in the SynBio Byte and detailed in my Synthetic Biology Webinar.

foodtoxinssynthnanobotssynthesisceleste solummrnasynthetic biologysynbio

