Finger Gun

The deep state don't think that this is funny.

The Two Witnesses with ARMS EXTENDED is now OBLITERATING the deep state kingdom on earth, and EVERYTHING they have built up. This is what "TARGET practice" looks like.

Our computer was IMMEDIATELY shut down remotely, the minute We started getting this video ready to post. The deep state military are now SO AFRAID of the TWO of Us, that they are afraid of Us even POINTING at them, or at their families. So We encourage EVERYONE in the Faithful Remnant, to learn from this video - how to use their hands, and how to point. We don't 'NEED' firearms, when We have SUPERPOWERS! The Members of the Faithful Remnant ALL have Superpowers. We know that's not for everyone.



No one was hurt during the making of this video.



We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.







