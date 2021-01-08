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CONgress "Insurrection" Is Just the Latest False Flag Event from the Globalists
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555 views • January 08, 2021
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Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
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INTRO VID: Guydence - Psychological War: https://youtu.be/IgWrmoSOiGI
To all those people over the last 4 years who said Trump was gonna put Killary in jail, balance the budget and drain the swamp. And that BTC was a deep state psyop and I was going to lose all my money.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1347035131136012289
A bunch of crazies invaded CONgress, the state said "numerous pipe bombs were found". About an hour later everything is cleaned up and all the CONgressmen and CONwomen are back there voting to take away more of your rights: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1347041438589075461
When I mention how they all looked like antifa guys and were just allowed to walk right in, play the pertinent parts of this: https://youtu.be/xH9XWNz0GW4?t=287 and then when I mentioned Trump banned on Twitter/FB play the part from this video too
Jones Plantation Indie Gogo:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jones-plantation-feature-film#/
Israeli’s Infected with COVAIDS:
https://loveafricanews.com/2021/01/01/hundreds-of-israelis-get-infected-with-covid-19-after-receiving-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-reports-rt-world-news/
DEBBIE HICKS WHO WAS ARRESTED FOR FILMING THE EMPTY GLOUCESTER ROYAL HOSPITAL SPEAKS OUT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/86O5p7k1yl1c
TRIAL LAWYER DR. REINER FUELLMICH: INTERNATIONAL LAWSUITS TAKE ON THE FRAUDULENT PANDEMIC, BASED ON THE BIG LIES AROUND PCR TESTS & ASYMPTOMATIC INFECTIONS: https://truthcomestolight.com/trial-lawyer-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawsuits-take-on-the-fraudulent-pandemic-based-on-the-big-lies-around-pcr-tests-asymptomatic-infections
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
INTRO VID: Guydence - Psychological War: https://youtu.be/IgWrmoSOiGI
To all those people over the last 4 years who said Trump was gonna put Killary in jail, balance the budget and drain the swamp. And that BTC was a deep state psyop and I was going to lose all my money.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1347035131136012289
A bunch of crazies invaded CONgress, the state said "numerous pipe bombs were found". About an hour later everything is cleaned up and all the CONgressmen and CONwomen are back there voting to take away more of your rights: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1347041438589075461
When I mention how they all looked like antifa guys and were just allowed to walk right in, play the pertinent parts of this: https://youtu.be/xH9XWNz0GW4?t=287 and then when I mentioned Trump banned on Twitter/FB play the part from this video too
Jones Plantation Indie Gogo:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jones-plantation-feature-film#/
Israeli’s Infected with COVAIDS:
https://loveafricanews.com/2021/01/01/hundreds-of-israelis-get-infected-with-covid-19-after-receiving-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-reports-rt-world-news/
DEBBIE HICKS WHO WAS ARRESTED FOR FILMING THE EMPTY GLOUCESTER ROYAL HOSPITAL SPEAKS OUT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/86O5p7k1yl1c
TRIAL LAWYER DR. REINER FUELLMICH: INTERNATIONAL LAWSUITS TAKE ON THE FRAUDULENT PANDEMIC, BASED ON THE BIG LIES AROUND PCR TESTS & ASYMPTOMATIC INFECTIONS: https://truthcomestolight.com/trial-lawyer-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawsuits-take-on-the-fraudulent-pandemic-based-on-the-big-lies-around-pcr-tests-asymptomatic-infections
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