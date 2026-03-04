Stolen in Plain Sight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There used to be a story we told ourselves about trafficking. A stranger. A van. A snatch in the night. But in 2026, the ‘front door’ is often a screen. In 2025, reports of online enticement surged by more than 75%. And that surge isn’t just ‘more crime.’ It’s a change in method: less abduction, more recruitment. Less force up front, more persuasion that feels like affection. A child doesn’t meet a trafficker as a trafficker. They meet a ‘friend.’ A ‘mentor.’ Someone who understands them in the way the adults in their life don’t. Someone who offers attention like oxygen.