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The Crash Is Closer Than You Think. Here's How to Survive
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Trump just posted a video: "1929." Colorized footage of well-dressed people walking like everything's fine — then lining up at a soup line. No explanation. Just a warning.


Will Barney and Bill Armor join John Michael Chambers to decode what the commander in chief is signaling — and why the bond crisis coming is 6 to 80 times worse than 2008.


Bill breaks down the numbers: $35 billion of bad mortgages brought the world to its knees in 2008. Today, the overnight repo market is 12 trillion — six times larger. If just 10% of the $4.5 trillion municipal bond market is fraudulent, that's $450 billion of toxic collateral. The cascade will make 2008 look like a practice run.


Will explains why Jerome Powell has played his role perfectly — destroying the Fed's reputation exactly as Trump intended. He warns of the "proceeds of crime" reality: much of the wealth in stocks, bonds, and real estate is built on corruption. When the system gets cleaned out, that money will disappear. Not because it's unfair — because it was never yours to begin with.


Then Ricardo Bosi drops a hard truth in a recorded clip: the big crash is closer than you think. Certain cities will collapse. Pensions may be wiped out. Digital IDs, CBDCs, and rationing will follow. But the alternative is letting blood money stay in the system.


The panel's advice? Get out while you can. Gold and silver are God's money — 4,000 years of proven value. Bill Armor shares his direct line for those ready to move (310) 407-0239. Will Barney warns of the QFS scammers already emptying crypto wallets.


Five action items. One warning. The soup line is coming for those who refuse to see it.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
1929warningbondcrisistrilliondollarcollapserepomarkettoxicmortgagesmunicipalfraudfeddestroyedpowellroleproceedsofcrimewealthcleanoutcitycollapsepensioncrisiscbdcrationinggoldsilversafeqfsscammers
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