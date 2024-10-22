Weapons of the New World Order – Part 2 - 10/22/2024

Dr. Nick Begich discusses the latest developments in technology and their impact on humanity, freedom, human dignity, sovereign individuality and self-determination. Topics include: Update on the HAARP Project; The Revolution in military affairs and its impact on freedom; Non-lethal weapons and their use and impact on people; including radio frequency (RF) radiation, electromagnetic pulse (EMP), extremely low frequency (ELF) fields, lasers and chemicals; Environmental and weather control; New technologies which will eliminate privacy; Militarization of law enforcement.





