© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Daniels Interview -- PART TWO -- Is the Codex Vaticanus a forgery?
Follow
1
Share
Report
63 views • March 27, 2022
David Daniels of Chick Publications continues his discussion with Christian J. Pinto on the subject of Codex Vaticanus and Sinaiticus, which are said to be the oldest and best manuscripts of the Bible. But are they as ancient as we are told? We discuss an interview with Dr. Scot McKendrick of the British Library who describes the appearance of Codex Vaticanus.
www.chick.com
www.adullamfilms.com
www.patreon.com/chrispinto
www.chick.com
www.adullamfilms.com
www.patreon.com/chrispinto
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.