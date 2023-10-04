'DR. LEE MERRITT WARNING FOR 10 4 & 10 11 EAS ALERT!

DR. LEE MERRITT WARNING CONCERNING OCTOBER 10/4 AND 10/11 EMERGENCY BROADCAST WARNING FROM 2:20 TODAY 10/4. I HOPE BY NOW YOU QUESTION EVERYTHING OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT IS FEEDING AMERICANS. THE ELITE HAVE SAID THEY ONLY WANT 99 MILLION PEOPLE IN AMERICA BY 2025. THIS MEANS A DEADLIER BIO-WEAPON WILL BE RELEASED IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE TO MURDER VIRTUALLY ALL AMERICANS. WW-3 COULD FINISH OFF AMERICA IF THE SATANIC ELITES BIO- MURDER WEAPONS DON'T DO THE JOB. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BELIEVE ME! WHAT WHAT HAPPENS BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF 2023. THOSE WHO MAKE IT INTO 2024 COULD FREEZE TO DEAD THIS WINTER AND YES IT WILLBE DEADLY. PREP, PRAY, ARMUP AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...THE ELITE ARE WAY TO POWERFUL TO FIGHT NOW. ONLY ALMIGHTY GOD CAN SAVE US...WAKEUP!