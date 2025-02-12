Back 2 Basicz | Practice Podcast #033

Alex returns from Tejas for a cast, drunken and drinking stories, eating homemade pickles, guitar and musical memories.





Recorded between Christmas and New Years. Wanted to get it out after the New Years cast, but had a lot of trouble editing. Apologies for the sound quality, there's some feedback/buzzing etc in some parts that I didn't manage to fully remove. Camera battery died at some point as well, so there's a few long sections without video.





Have a couple recordings from last year that I might work on next, or I'll focus on the earlier lost episodes. So, might not be weekly posts for a while, unless I get some guests - and probably the next few postings will be pretty out of order. Hoping to clear out the backlog at least a fair bit, then look more into getting guests, and getting back to weekly casts.





Description links subject to change, make sure you check the latest video, and feel free to contact me if something isn't working.





Games started, but not completed: Anno 1701, Minecraft, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, Doom II, Advance Wars { GBA }, Half-Life, Blue Fire, Battle of Olympus, maybe a few I'm forgetting xD





Games coming up: Daggerfall, Dishonoured, Dying Light, GTA, Saints Row, Metro





