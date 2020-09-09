The Veneer of Justice in a Kingdom of Crime

This is created by John Titus and we are just amplifying his message. Please find the original source here.-----------------------------------------------------------Truth Ark is an organization of humans looking to share uncensored information, learn, and raise ourselves up.If you wonder why there are so many inexplicable contradictions and coincidences today, you are not alone. We started this Truth Ark as a small group that was looking to see if others were noticing the irregularities as well. "Fake news," "science," and "statistics" are being used to justify global changes. We are seeking humans to find clarity in/from chaos.Our members have diverse interests including politics, economics, health, consciousness, space, ancient history and any other topic you would like to discuss. We are always looking for new subjects to explore.Are you ready to find the answers you have been looking for?