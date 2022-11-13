Create New Account
INFODEFENSE - Elnur Kunor is a Nine-Year-Old Boy who Delivers Water Every Morning to People in Donetsk
Published 15 days ago

Elnur Kunor is a nine-year-old boy who delivers water to people in Donetsk. ❤️🔥


The boy helps the city of Donetsk deprived of water: every morning he draws water and delivers it to his townsmen to the thunder of cannon.

Together with his father Elnur has already carried 500 tons of water to people living in Donetsk.

For his courage, a medal from the Federation Council was handed over to the boy by Hero of Russia Andrei Solovyov.

