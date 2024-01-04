Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost Tens of Thousands of Troops Per Kilometer Around Avdiivka

US Military News
Jan 3, 2024
The conflict in Avdiivka has intensified, with reports suggesting that Russia is losing an estimated 10,000 troops for every kilometer gained in the area.
Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavriisk group of forces, revealed that over the past two months, Russia has suffered approximately 25,000 casualties in the Donetsk region, with a significant portion of these losses occurring around Avdiivka.
NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_mpZcdFCXE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.