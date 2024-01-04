Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost Tens of Thousands of Troops Per Kilometer Around Avdiivka
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Jan 3, 2024


The conflict in Avdiivka has intensified, with reports suggesting that Russia is losing an estimated 10,000 troops for every kilometer gained in the area.


Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavriisk group of forces, revealed that over the past two months, Russia has suffered approximately 25,000 casualties in the Donetsk region, with a significant portion of these losses occurring around Avdiivka.



NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_mpZcdFCXE

