Its Time to Wake Up! PDJT re-posted this on Truth! ! ! MEGA BOOM!

Things are getting very interesting.... PDJT re-truthed this post on his page on Truth Social.
Many Q references. Does this confirm that Q is authentic?
https://truthsocial.com/users/Dragonheart7/statuses/109045160893805384
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.