Gaza’s sky is black but Qatar is always sunny

Posted 13December2023 Eretz Nehederet:
The Hamas Leaders in Qatar are Billionairs. What the Main Stream Media TELLS you about Gaza is a TOTAL LIE!
"Eretz Nehederet" ("A Wonderful Country) is a satirical television show by the Israeli Broadcaster Keshet.
