Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gaza’s sky is black but Qatar is always sunny
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
924 Subscribers
63 views
Published a day ago

Posted 13December2023 Eretz Nehederet:
The Hamas Leaders in Qatar are Billionairs. What the Main Stream Media TELLS you about Gaza is a TOTAL LIE!
"Eretz Nehederet" ("A Wonderful Country) is a satirical television show by the Israeli Broadcaster Keshet.

Keywords
israelmainstream mediagazahamasqatarbillionairs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket