9/11 - The “Official” Story vs. The Truth. Architect SPEAKS out: Explosives Destroyed Twin Towers
Published 2 months ago |

Expert architect Richard Gage joins Stew Peters to detail the cover-ups and inside dealings surrounding 9/11. The evidence collected over the past two decades is overwhelmingly clear. Controlled demolitions destroyed THREE World Trade Center buildings! The United States Federal Government used proven psyops and fear tactics to manipulate the masses, while the complicate Fake News MSM pushed the "official" government approved narrative and actively suppressed the truth.


Richard Gage: https://richardgage911.org/


(Sept 9, 2022) Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/v1jex9c-911-the-official-story-vs-the-truth-architect-speaks-out-explosives-destroy.html

Keywords
terrorismcover-uppropagandatruth911world trade centermsmpsyopstwin towersmass murderrichard gagestew peters

