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Shadowgate - Full Film - Millie Weaver Info Wars
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87 views • August 17, 2020
Info Wars explaining beyond Obamagate, Shadowgate the plan to frame President
Trump and Roger Stone.
Edit - Millie Weaver may be a white hat! She is in danger and trouble for exposing this!! Youtube video down!
Note - take with a grain of salt and do own research before believing everything in this video. Infowars is a psyop with some truth mixed in....
Trump and Roger Stone.
Edit - Millie Weaver may be a white hat! She is in danger and trouble for exposing this!! Youtube video down!
Note - take with a grain of salt and do own research before believing everything in this video. Infowars is a psyop with some truth mixed in....
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