© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Are Taxpayers Bailing Out MSM & Are People Reaching The Tipping Point?
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • September 27, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Why are the taxpayers bailing out the MSM - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/report-democrats-massive-spending-bill-includes-hidden-bailout-media/
Stand up for your rights, but make them fire you - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dozens-massachusetts-state-troopers-resign-ahead-deadline-states-mandatory-vaccine-mandate/
BLM gets involved with vaxx mandates - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-lives-matter-leader-calls-nyc-vaccine-mandate-modern-day-freedom-papers
Hold the line, they're afraid of you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/neil-oliver-the-strongest-smell-of-fear-is-coming-from-government-it-smells-like-victory-hold-the-line/
Australia about to reach the tipping point - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/25/the-tyrannical-scenes-out-of-australia-grow-darker-and-more-disturbing-n447937
Mayorkas tells illegals how to game the system - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/25/mayorkas-tells-migrants-how-to-get-through-title-42-border-barrier/
Will the US default in October - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10025947/Washington-think-tank-predicts-default-mid-October-leading-6-million-jobs-lost.html
Operation Dark Winter - https://allnewspipeline.com/Joe_Biden_Was_Chairman_Of_The_2001_Dark_Winter_Report.php
This guy tried to tell people back in the 90s - https://www.infinityexplorers.com/the-mysterious-death-of-phil-schneider-the-man-who-revealed-the-conspiracy-of-the-us-authorities-with-aliens
Who knew green energy doesn't work - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/09/26/europe-is-switching-back-to-coal-to-survive-bleak-winter/
Afghan kids don't have to wear masks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/afghan-children-fort-mccoy-wisconsin-not-forced-wear-masks-school-us-children-state-wear-masks-school/?utm_source=Telegram&;utm_medium=PostT
6 months in prison for a misdemeanor, our justice system is beyond broken - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/oklahoma-man-pleads-guilty-misdemeanor-nancy-pelosis-beer-january-6-will-serve-6-months-federal-prison-crime/
Commiefornia is full woke, no more gas generators - https://kmph.com/news/local/bill-banning-small-gas-powered-engines-and-generators-heads-to-governors-desk
Recommended reading, Covid Fact Sheet - https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/22/30-facts-you-need-to-know-your-covid-cribsheet/
Another dumb bint says her dog is a vegetarian by choice - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1441666814971240452
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1441415103807590402
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Why are the taxpayers bailing out the MSM - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/report-democrats-massive-spending-bill-includes-hidden-bailout-media/
Stand up for your rights, but make them fire you - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dozens-massachusetts-state-troopers-resign-ahead-deadline-states-mandatory-vaccine-mandate/
BLM gets involved with vaxx mandates - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-lives-matter-leader-calls-nyc-vaccine-mandate-modern-day-freedom-papers
Hold the line, they're afraid of you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/neil-oliver-the-strongest-smell-of-fear-is-coming-from-government-it-smells-like-victory-hold-the-line/
Australia about to reach the tipping point - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/25/the-tyrannical-scenes-out-of-australia-grow-darker-and-more-disturbing-n447937
Mayorkas tells illegals how to game the system - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/25/mayorkas-tells-migrants-how-to-get-through-title-42-border-barrier/
Will the US default in October - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10025947/Washington-think-tank-predicts-default-mid-October-leading-6-million-jobs-lost.html
Operation Dark Winter - https://allnewspipeline.com/Joe_Biden_Was_Chairman_Of_The_2001_Dark_Winter_Report.php
This guy tried to tell people back in the 90s - https://www.infinityexplorers.com/the-mysterious-death-of-phil-schneider-the-man-who-revealed-the-conspiracy-of-the-us-authorities-with-aliens
Who knew green energy doesn't work - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/09/26/europe-is-switching-back-to-coal-to-survive-bleak-winter/
Afghan kids don't have to wear masks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/afghan-children-fort-mccoy-wisconsin-not-forced-wear-masks-school-us-children-state-wear-masks-school/?utm_source=Telegram&;utm_medium=PostT
6 months in prison for a misdemeanor, our justice system is beyond broken - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/oklahoma-man-pleads-guilty-misdemeanor-nancy-pelosis-beer-january-6-will-serve-6-months-federal-prison-crime/
Commiefornia is full woke, no more gas generators - https://kmph.com/news/local/bill-banning-small-gas-powered-engines-and-generators-heads-to-governors-desk
Recommended reading, Covid Fact Sheet - https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/22/30-facts-you-need-to-know-your-covid-cribsheet/
Another dumb bint says her dog is a vegetarian by choice - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1441666814971240452
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1441415103807590402
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.