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Why Are Taxpayers Bailing Out MSM & Are People Reaching The Tipping Point?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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80 views • September 27, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Why are the taxpayers bailing out the MSM - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/report-democrats-massive-spending-bill-includes-hidden-bailout-media/

Stand up for your rights, but make them fire you - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dozens-massachusetts-state-troopers-resign-ahead-deadline-states-mandatory-vaccine-mandate/

BLM gets involved with vaxx mandates - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-lives-matter-leader-calls-nyc-vaccine-mandate-modern-day-freedom-papers

Hold the line, they're afraid of you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/neil-oliver-the-strongest-smell-of-fear-is-coming-from-government-it-smells-like-victory-hold-the-line/

Australia about to reach the tipping point - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/25/the-tyrannical-scenes-out-of-australia-grow-darker-and-more-disturbing-n447937

Mayorkas tells illegals how to game the system - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/25/mayorkas-tells-migrants-how-to-get-through-title-42-border-barrier/

Will the US default in October - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10025947/Washington-think-tank-predicts-default-mid-October-leading-6-million-jobs-lost.html

Operation Dark Winter - https://allnewspipeline.com/Joe_Biden_Was_Chairman_Of_The_2001_Dark_Winter_Report.php

This guy tried to tell people back in the 90s - https://www.infinityexplorers.com/the-mysterious-death-of-phil-schneider-the-man-who-revealed-the-conspiracy-of-the-us-authorities-with-aliens

Who knew green energy doesn't work - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/09/26/europe-is-switching-back-to-coal-to-survive-bleak-winter/

Afghan kids don't have to wear masks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/afghan-children-fort-mccoy-wisconsin-not-forced-wear-masks-school-us-children-state-wear-masks-school/?utm_source=Telegram&;utm_medium=PostT

6 months in prison for a misdemeanor, our justice system is beyond broken - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/oklahoma-man-pleads-guilty-misdemeanor-nancy-pelosis-beer-january-6-will-serve-6-months-federal-prison-crime/

Commiefornia is full woke, no more gas generators - https://kmph.com/news/local/bill-banning-small-gas-powered-engines-and-generators-heads-to-governors-desk

Recommended reading, Covid Fact Sheet - https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/22/30-facts-you-need-to-know-your-covid-cribsheet/

Another dumb bint says her dog is a vegetarian by choice - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1441666814971240452

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1441415103807590402


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