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Lindsey Graham, Glamour Salon Owner Announces Her New Nonprofit to Fight Government Overreach 6-1-20
Salem News Journal
Salem News Journal
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18 views • June 03, 2020
Lindsey Graham is a bright, friendly, busy and beautiful mother of 3.
All Lindsey ever wanted was her family and her business.
But Lindsey has been thrown into a new role in life. Courtesy of Oregon Governor Kate Brown's tyrannical lock down order, Lindsey Graham just announced
her and her husbands idea to fight what has become common place,
politicians placing their own power over the will and good of the people
they serve. Weather it is campaign finance abuses or gross overreach the various governments in this country have become out of control.
After receiving government threats, harassment and even a visit from Child Protective Service, Lindsey and her husband decided to do something about it.

Lindsey's Nonprofit; Glamour Institute For Freedom
Lindsey's Facebook Page; https://www.facebook.com/lindseygrahamofficial/?__tn__=%2Cd%3C-R&eid=ARDNbAHssxwdSVUPKMnQb1uXcwQ3SPP5HYY1ZoPyc-B7CbkUHkiaJVoGybZEEyihWv0jpsXP3nninDZx

The Problem: You live in the Salem area, and you want to know why you are stuck in traffic, or you wonder how bad the fire in your neighborhood is, or maybe you just want to know what the police are doing up the street. Where do you turn?
The Solution: Salem News Journal! Salem News Journal is your 21st century solution for breaking news in and around Salem and Keizer. We are a small group of people bringing local broadcast news to our community. Using YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter we are pioneering a 21st century model to deliver real time local news live to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Salem News Journal features our reporters in the field as they bring you the relevant local news you need when it happens. Salem News Journal is your best source for local breaking news in Salem, Keizer, and the Central Willamette Valley. Visit our YouTube channel to subscribe, and then share it with everyone you know. YouTube.com/SalemNewsJournalpage
Warning: Viewer Discretion Is Advised: The audio and video are live breaking news scenes;
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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