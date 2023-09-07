Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
9.6.23: TREASON?, DELTAs, Evidence destroyed?, J6, GITMO, V@X. PRAY! [MIRROR]
channel image
TruthParadigm
279 Subscribers
64 views
Published Yesterday


[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️


https://rumble.com/v3fcktu-9.6.23-treason-deltas-evidence-destroyed-j6-gitmo-vx.-pray.html



Protect your investments with And We Know


http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

CNN can't hide the truth: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51858

President Trump warns the Vaccine pushers: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51855

"The took everything we have." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51854

The people know Bidenomics https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51841

⚠️Vaccinated & boosted. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51831

Quick white pill for y'all, in between all the doom and gloom. This is apparently the new Miss America and she's got 7 kids, homeschools em all. https://t.me/traceytray17/156288

Senator Tuberville is holding the line https://t.me/realKarliBonne/191952

People won’t admin why they were wrong https://t.me/RatchetTruth/69832

Scotty MAR 10 with Dr. Jan Harper-Hayes https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1041

Cathy McMorris exposes NIH https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1699207403055812698?s=20
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:
🟪 DISCORD: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿


https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


Keywords
freedomgodtruthmagaandweknow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket