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Controlled Opposition - Yes, Tucker Carlson Is Controlled Opposition
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579 views • September 07, 2020
This shouldn't be a big surprise, except to some Trump fans, who are desperate to have an uncontrolled source of mainstream news. Fox news, and Tucker Carlson in particular, act out that role to rope in these gullible folks. It also isn't surprising that these folks are fooled into believing the con being run by Tucker, since they also got conned by Trump into believing he isn't Controlled Opposition. It's time for those folks to wake the hell up.
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