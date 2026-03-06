President Trump's Strait of Hormuz Showdown | News Behind the News

Sean Morgan reports on a decisive shift in global energy security—President Trump's direct intervention to keep the Strait of Hormuz open while the world's insurers fled.





The crisis: Iran's IRGC declared the strait closed. Tankers attacked. Casualties at sea. Every major marine insurer canceled war risk coverage, leaving shipowners with untenable exposure. Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd suspended operations. Hundreds of vessels anchored or backed up. Brent crude surged 9% in a single day.





Then Trump moved.





The U.S. Development Finance Corporation now offers political risk insurance at reasonable rates to every shipping line operating in the region. And if needed, the U.S. Navy will escort tankers personally through the strait.





This is not the old playbook. Washington once treated disrupted oil flows as an acceptable cost of strategic games—inflicting damage on Gulf allies, driving up costs for Japan (which imports 90% of its energy), and pressuring competitors like China through cascading instability.





Trump rejected that zero-sum logic. He refuses to let one side's gain require widespread economic pain. Instead, he positions the United States as a reliable force for order—absorbing risk so that rule-following nations can trade without fear.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.