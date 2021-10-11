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What Are You Holding Onto?
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Emotions play a strong part in the stability of your Immune System. When we try to make changes to our health, well-being and lifestyle there can be emotions that we hold onto that could prevent us from having success in our attempt. Take a few minutes and listen to what I was holding onto for years and how I finally was able to be set free from it.
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