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Cross Crawl Technique
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5 views • January 09, 2020
Cross crawl technique helps kids to concentrate better when doing homework or when they are fatigued and have homework to do.
It encourages the left and right brain to activate better.
Tapping your right hand on the left knee
and the left hand on the right knee several times.
A healthy exercise, repatterns the brain.
The brain is meant to cross over with the left hemisphere of the brain controlling the right and vice versus.
For any person who gets brain fatigue from concentrating for long periods, stand up every now and again and practice cross crawl, turns brain on again.
Saviour for parent struggling with getting kids to do homework
It encourages the left and right brain to activate better.
Tapping your right hand on the left knee
and the left hand on the right knee several times.
A healthy exercise, repatterns the brain.
The brain is meant to cross over with the left hemisphere of the brain controlling the right and vice versus.
For any person who gets brain fatigue from concentrating for long periods, stand up every now and again and practice cross crawl, turns brain on again.
Saviour for parent struggling with getting kids to do homework
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