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Alan Watt - "The Antidote You Seek to Propaganda's Technique" 5.18.22
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48 views • May 20, 2022
[Original Broadcast Jun. 15, 2014] The Good Society - Old Taboos - Uniformity of Opinion - Guise of Liberalism - Freedom in Society - Communism and Slaughter - Equality and Collectivism - Groups Always Used - National Socialism, Nazism, British Empire and Wars - Intolerant Liberal Parties - Shunning - Environmentalism - National Parks - Voting and Elections - Pre-Selected Politicians - NDP in Canada - Economic Development in Third World - Individuality - Perfected Propaganda - Beria, Scientific Indoctrination - Morning Radio Talk Shows with Emotive Topics, Devil's Advocate - Neurosis in Society - Shopping for Belief Systems - Neurolinguistics - Programming and Logical Conclusions - News Media - Religious Premisses - Hallucinogenic Reality - Power Structures working for Dominant Minority - Meaningless Jobs - Creation of Dissatisfaction - Escapism - Science Fiction Writers - Distraction from Thinking about the Self - "Charitable" Groups - Rockefeller Brothers Foundation - IBM and International Meetings - Social Conformity - Conology - Forbidden Questions - Thinking for Yourself.
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Relayed Links:
"You could be a Manchurian Candidate and not even know it - by Not Sure"
"Paul Craig Roberts | Session 95: Behind the Curtain"
"United States President's Commission on CIA Activities within the United States"
Transcript
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Relayed Links:
"You could be a Manchurian Candidate and not even know it - by Not Sure"
"Paul Craig Roberts | Session 95: Behind the Curtain"
"United States President's Commission on CIA Activities within the United States"
Transcript
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
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