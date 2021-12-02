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The Return Of John 3.16 at NFL Games?
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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42 views • December 02, 2021
The Return Of John 3.16 at NFL Games?

What’s with those “John 3:16” signs that people hold up at football games?
By Cecil Adams Jan 23, 1987
https://www.straightdope.com/21341631/what-s-with-those-john-3-16-signs-that-people-hold-up-at-football-games

NFL is Losing it, Low Attendance, 5G Stadiums BBB, Boycott and Bankrupt the Billionaires
https://youtu.be/r9BwKqm98RA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAdCjdHqGxbr/

NFL, the Propaganda Tool of Fascism. Ads on NFL Are Sheeple Enslavement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGub4mOeQ0wS/

One Name Has Never Been Mentioned, Kaepernick and his Police Burtality Protest
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1jj8Ht2G2GKC/

NFL Kneel Ban, It's Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/

Joan Osborne sings What If God Smoked Cannabis?


https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x19bx3

Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
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bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/

ceflex.org
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Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist

153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist

Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@drMenoPeaceTerrorist


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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/

The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/

EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774

MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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